Samsung India launches G9, G7 Odyssey Gaming Monitors

It’s gaming season! Following the launch of a new gaming console from Microsoft, Samsung has launched two new ultra-wide gaming monitors in India. The Odyssey G9 and G7 monitors promise an immersive experience with excellent picture quality.

The Odyssey G9 features a 49-inch display while the G7 comes in two sizes – 27-inch and 32-inch. All monitors boast a 1000R curvature that Samsung says “matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain”.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland for eye comfort, the monitors feature 1ms response time, a refresh rate of 240Hz and the G9 taking things further with Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD, 5120×1440 resolution) support.

Both series have a VA panel but differs on the brightness, which peaks at 1000cd/m2 for the G9 and 600cd/m2. Furthermore, the monitors support HDR, Nvidia G-Sync and Free Sync premium Pro compatible for tear-free gaming, and connectivity options like HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4.

The Odyssey G9 and G7 monitors will be available from next year but can be pre-booked from today till December 31 with the price ranging from Rs. 49,000 to Rs. 1,99,000.

