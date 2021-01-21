Samsung reckons 90Hz OLED panel is as good as 120Hz LCD panel

Samsung’s display making arm, Samsung Display today announced the intention to mass-produce 90Hz OLED panels for laptops. Although mass-production won’t happen before March, Samsung Display claims that its 90Hz OLED panel is as good as an LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

To put it to test, Samsung tested using a motion picture of a fast-driving car and found that the image drag of 90Hz OLED and 120Hz high refresh rate LCD screens is 0.9mm and 1mm respectively, which puts the OLED panel almost at par with the LCD counterpart.

In addition to faster refresh rates, OLED panels offer other advantages panel thinness, vibrant colours, improved contrast and improved power efficiency.

