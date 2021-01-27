Galaxy S21 Ultra uses a low-power OLED display

Samsung Display has confirmed that they have developed a new more power-efficient OLED panel for smartphones than the previous generation and the first recipient of the new tech is Samsung’s own Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Making use of the “novel” organic material, Samsung has managed to improve the luminous efficiency by having electrons flow faster and easily across the display’s organic layers that results in a brighter panel while consuming up to 16 percent lesser power.

This is a win-win for brands as well as users as this enables them better components at the same or cheaper price and also delivers an overall improved battery life, which means more time for the users to use the phone on a single charge.