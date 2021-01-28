Samsung launches a 5 Gas Cooker in South Africa

We have covered a lot of home appliances in the past but we’ll be honest, covering a gas burner is a first. Behold the 5 Gas Burner Stainless Steel Cooker that Samsung launched in the South African market.

The NY5000TM is a flexible cooktop that integrates five burners, which includes triple burners that work conventionally with three levels of heat; a rapid burner for high and low heat and a simmer burner to keep the food warm or melt without the fear of overheating or burning the food.

Clad in a Mirror Door finish, the cooker also features a power grill heater and a storage compartment at the bottom to keep pots, pans and other utensils. Additionally, there is a digital LED display that lets you check the cooking time or set a timer for the oven and supports conversion to Liquid Propane.

It’s currently on sale for R17,999 and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Product Page