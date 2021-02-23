Samsung enhances its single door refrigerators with advanced digital touch technology

Samsung, India’s one of the leading brands of consumer electronics, has enhanced its Digi-Touch Cool technology for refrigerators. The new digi-touch cool technology lets users control their refrigerator settings with a simple touch without opening the refrigerator door and help save energy by retaining cooling.

Samsung’s new direct cool single door refrigerators come with this patented Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 technology that enables consumers to change temperature as per the season and de-frost it when required, with a simple touch.

The other 5in1 features include Power Cool that allows up to 53% faster ice making and 33% faster cooling. In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9°C due to a power outage, the Black Out Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch panel and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage. Consumers can also save up to 28% energy during winters or at night when high-grade cooling is not required by selecting Eco Mode on the touch panel.

As a part of its 2021 line-up, Samsung is also expanding its extremely popular Curd Maestro feature across the entire range including the entry-level direct cool range as well as frost-free and side-by-side refrigerators.

The new refrigerator range starts from Rs. 17,990 and will be available in four new floral patterns – Delight, Blossom, Marble White and Twirl.