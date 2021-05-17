Samsung showcases innovative display solutions at Display Week 2021 (Update: Video)

The virtual Display Week 2021 organised by The Society for Information Display (SID) will see some interesting displays on showcase, courtesy Samsung Display. The Samsung subsidiary will unveil a number of new display technologies as well as a keynote address from Samsung Display CEO and President, Joo Sun Choi.

Although we are not sure if Choi is keeping any of the ace technologies under wraps for the keynote tomorrow but the following will be up on display with more information, albeit virtually.

S-Foldable

Samsung has showed off the S-Foldable display in videos before. It’s the OLED foldable screen that can be folded twice and when fully opened, transforms into a a 7.2-inch screen, making it perfect for a device that can be a smartphone-tablet hybrid.

17-inch Foldable

It’s designed with portability in mind. When folded in 4:3 aspect ratio, the screen is good enough for a tablet but changes into a 17-inch monitor when unfolded.

Slidable Display

A display for a smartphone that can be pulled out to stretch the original display size.

UPC (Under Panel Camera)

This tech has been showcased by other companies for smartphones but Samsung Display is trying to expand its application in the IT sector that basically hides the camera sensor behind the screen of a laptop or a monitor.