Upcoming Exynos SoC will feature ray-tracing, variable refresh rate

At the Computex today, AMD’s Lisa Su confirmed their tech coming soon to Samsung’s Exynos SoC. During the keynote, Su confirmed that the “next-generation Exynos SoC” will use AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture for its GPU that will bring ray-tracing and variable refresh rate.

Apart from this, the details are scant at the moment but said that Samsung will reveal more details later this year. On paper, RDNA 2’s features sound fantastic and it will be interesting to see how well it stacks against Qualcomm Snapdragon’s Adreno GPU or Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 that comes with Mali-G78.

Nevertheless, the announcement from Samsung should happen soon considering important phone launches are planned in August this year.

