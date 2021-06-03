Samsung’s new ZNS SSD boasts a longer lifespan

Samsung has developed a new SSD tech that will help enhance the lifespan of an SSD. Dubbed Zoned Namespace technology or ZNS in short, the new SSD (model PM1731a) is meant for use in storage server and data center setting that dramatically improves the lifespan of the drive by three to four times.

With ZNS, this SSD reduces the write operations that in turn, helps to lower the write amplification factor (WAF) as data is grouped based on their usage and access frequency, and stored sequentially in independent zones within an SSD.

The PM1731a is based on Samsung’s sixth-generation V-NAND technology and features storage options of 2TB and 4TB along with dual ports for continuous operation and minimised downtime.

Samsung is also working to expand the tech to open-source projects and will mass-produce the ZNS SSDs later this year.