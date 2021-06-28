Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum cleaner promises efficient cleaning

First announced at CES earlier this year, Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum cleaner will start selling across the globe. Launched in the US and select European countries this month and available later this year in Latin American, Southeast Asian and CIS regions, the Jet Bot AI+ claims superiority in cleaning over its competitors.

Samsung says it is the world’s first robot vacuum cleaner to feature an active stereo-type 3D sensor that is capable of scanning wide areas and hard-to-detect objects on the floor. Moreover, it also has a 3D depth camera that can detect obstacles as small as 1cm and a LiDAR sensor to calculate its precise location for efficient cleaning, even in low-lit areas.

Powering its AI prowess aka Jet AI Object Recognition technology is Intel’s AI solution. It allows the robot to detect different objects like appliances, furniture, toys and even objects like porcelain vases, pet excrements, glass cups and electrical cables ensuring it stays away from them.

The Jet Bot AI+ comes with an Advanced 5 Layered Filtration system that traps 99.99% of the collected dust, can be controlled via the SmartThings app, supports Bixby voice command and can even act as a surveillance camera with the Patrol Mode that streams live images from the robot’s camera to the app.

For pet owners, Samsung will introduce the SmartThings Pet service in August that will allow them to check on their pets and sync with products from PETKIT like a smart feeder or a smart house, enabling them to feed or control the temperature inside the pet house remotely.