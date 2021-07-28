Odyssey Neo G9 is Samsung’s next-gen curved gaming monitor

Samsung has expanded its gaming monitor lineup and it looks better than ever with the Odyssey Neo G9. Based on a similar tech as its Neo QLED televisions, the Odyssey Neo G9 (G95NA) uses Quantum Mini LED as its light source, which is 1/40th the height of a conventional LED, allowing Samsung to fill in micro layers with more LEDs.

The monitor also features Quantum Matrix Technology that brings 12-bit gradation for “greater control of the light source “. The monitor has 2,048 dimming zones, Quantum HDR 2000 with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.

The 49-inch curved display has a 1000R curvature and supports Dual Quad High-Definition (5,120×1,440 resolution), 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) through HDMI 2.1 with Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Eye Comfort certification from TÜV Rheinland.

The monitor will go on pre-order from July 29 with retail sales starting from August 9 and if you are in the United States, you will be able to buy this monitor for $2,499.99.