Galaxy Buds2 is the lightest TWS from Samsung yet



In addition to announcing two power-packed foldable phones, Samsung also made the Galaxy Buds2 official. Touted as the lightest and smallest truly wireless earphones created by Samsung, the Galaxy Buds2 comes in contemporary colour choices and curved design.

The Galaxy Buds2 are designed to be worn all day and features two-way dynamic speakers to deliver satisfying sound across all frequencies. There’s active noise cancellation and a machine-based learning solution to cut out the ambient noise during calls and music. Moreover, if you want to be aware, there are three adjustable ambient sound levels.

As far as battery life goes, the Galaxy Buds2 boasts a 20 hour run time with ANC on and wireless charging support.

The Galaxy Buds2 is priced at $150 in the US.