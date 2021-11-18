2022 Bespoke Cube Air uses AI to deliver clean air

Samsung has announced the 2022 edition of its Bespoke Cube Air in South Korea that takes the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver cleaner air. The trendy and stylish looking air purifier comes with Bespoke AI+ Clean function that analyses the air quality both indoors and outdoors every 10 minutes and then purifies the air. Samsung says this function does not require any user intervention and works even when the device is turned off.

Clean air is a result of multiple technologies Samsung has integrated in the Bespoke Cube Air. The purifier is equipped with a Micro Air Sensor that is able to detect ultra-fine dust of up to 0.3µm and boasts triple safe cleaning with the help of a copper-based antibacterial dust collection filter, electric sterilization and UV-C sterilization on the fan blades.

The 2022 Bespoke Cube Air utilises Samsung’s Wind-Free technology that ensures silent operation throughout, can be used with the SmartThings app and is power efficient that reduces up to 32% of power consumption under smart power saving mode.

Samsung will sell the air purifier in four capacities – 123㎡, 106㎡, 70㎡, 53㎡ with a pet care variant. The price ranges from 620,000 won to 1.62m won.