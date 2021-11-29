Italian customers can buy & try The Premiere projector

Samsung has been offering trial periods of its Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 in many countries and now they are extending a similar offer for its high-end The Premiere projector. The ‘Buy & Try’ offer is currently available in Italy where interested customers can buy either of the two The Premiere SKUs, use it for 30 days and if they don’t like it, return it to Samsung for a full refund.

The trial offer is valid for SP-LSP7TFAXZT and SP-LSP9TFAXZT models and needs to be purchased between November 15 to January 16, 2022. There are, of course, some conditions for Samsung to refund the money but it seems fairly standard.

Both ultra-short projectors have a few differences like the light source, lamp brightness, contrast ratio and speakers. Both are powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS and support 4K UHD playback, HDR mode, Dolby Digital Plus, Bixby voice assistance and more.

The LSP9T and LSP7T retail at €5,499 and €2,999 in Italy.

More information [Italian]

Via