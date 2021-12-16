New Galaxy Tab A8 delivers looks, performance at an affordable price

Samsung today unwrapped the new Galaxy Tab A8 that has a design and feel, similar to Samsung’s top-end Galaxy Tab S series. It comes in a sleek 6.9mm body and weighs a tad over 500g for both the Wi-Fi and the LTE variant.

Touted as the most powerful Galaxy Tab A tablet yet, the device is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor with an option of 3GB or 4GB RAM and a 10.5-inch 1920×1200 (WUXGA) screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10, promising an immersive viewing experience complemented with Dolby Atmos supported quad-speakers.

The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box but should receive the Android 12 upgrade later this year. Rest of the hardware includes an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 32/64/128GB internal storage, microSD card slot (up to 1TB), 7040mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging support.

Samsung has also spruced up the tablet with some software enhancements like Knox support, Multi-Active Window, Drag & Split web browsing and the all-new screen recording feature.

The Galaxy Tab A8 will reach the European shores later this month in Gray, Silver and new Pink Gold color options while other markets, including US, will get it next month.

Samsung has confirmed the pricing of the tablet for European customers. The tablet will be available from early January in Finland from €249, Norway from 2590 kroner, and Germany as well as the Netherlands from €229 (€279 for LTE variant). The detailed price for Finland is as follows:

3/32GB Wi-Fi €249

3/32GB LTE €299

4/64GB Wi-Fi €279

4/64GB LTE €329