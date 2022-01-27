Samsung’s payment card solution features improved fingerprint security

Biometric credit or debit cards have been out in the wild for a few years now and Samsung is now using its expertise to introduce a better version of a Biometric Payment Card with improved fingerprint and enhanced security features.

The S3B512C — as it’s known — integrates a fingerprint sensor, Secure Element (SE), and Secure Processor in one IC compared to the prevalent solution that keeps these three core functions separate. It is the industry’s first AIO security chip that can read biometric information through a fingerprint sensor, store and authenticate the encrypted data with a tamper-proof SE, and process it via the Secure Processor.

Samsung says with such an integrated circuit design, manufacturers can reduce the number of chips required and optimize card design processes for biometric payment cards. It also makes the card secure and faster while transacting.

The S3B512C is EMVCo and Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 6+ certified, features anti-spoofing technology and even adheres to the Biometric Evaluation Plan Summary (BEPS) specifications released by Mastercard.