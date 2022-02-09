Samsung unveils the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S22 series at the virtual Galaxy Unpacked event today. While we talk about the Galaxy S22 Ultra at length in a separate post, let’s look at the cheapest and the mid-priced Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ respectively.

The phones feature a Contour-Cut design that blends the camera housing with the phone’s design to create a more unified look. Equipped with up to 20% ocean-bound plastic, the phones bring sustainability and durability to the fore with an IP68 rating for durability and uses Armor Aluminum for the frame. The display and the back on both the devices are protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus+. Both phones come with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that measures 6.1-inches (Galaxy S22) and 6.6-inch (Galaxy S22+) and comes with Full HD+ resolution support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield modes.

As expected, the phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s own Exynos 2200, which will be dependent on the region you are buying the phone from. Complementing the 4nm processor is 8GB RAM and internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

Camera is where Samsung is promising a noticeable upgrade. The phones go with a triple camera setup with 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide and 10MP telephoto, and are supported by features like Nightography features and Adaptive Pixel technology that dramatically improves low-light pictures. There’s AI to improve the picture quality and VDIS technology to reduce vibrations while clicking a picture or shooting a video.

Finally, the battery – the Galaxy S22 features a 3700mAh battery with wired charging of up to 25W, up to 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. The Galaxy S22+ also boasts the same capacity for wireless charging but comes with a larger 4500mAh battery and supports wired charging with up to 45W.

The phones run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and the most interesting revelation is that the full Galaxy S22 series will get up to four generations of Android OS updates. Previously, Samsung used to update flagship devices for about 2-3 generations.

The phones will be available in color options of Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold and will be available in select regions from February 9.

If you reside in Europe, most of the countries will sell the phones for the following prices:

Galaxy S22 5G 128GB – 849 euro

Galaxy S22 5G 256GB – 899 euro

Galaxy S22+ 5G 128GB – 1049 euro

Galaxy S22+ 5G 256GB – 1099 euro