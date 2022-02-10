Samsung will offer four generations of OS upgrades

When it comes to hardware, Samsung aces it by offering top-of-the-line components that can only be matched only by a few of its competitors. Software is where Samsung needed to cover some ground. We saw the first glimpse of Samsung’s improved software strategy with the fast rollout of its One UI 4, a few months back, Samsung is upping its software game further.

At the Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung has confirmed select devices will get up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Admittedly, this commitment is only applicable to devices like the Galaxy S22 Series (S22/S22+/S22 Ultra), S21 Series (S21/S21+/S21 Ultra/S21 FE), Z Fold3, Z Flip3 and Tab S8 series (Tab S8/Tab S8+/Tab S8 Ultra). For instance, the Galaxy S22 series announced today runs on Android 12, which means Samsung will offer OS generation updates till Android 15, making the purchase of an expensive device worthwhile.

Only time will tell how committed can Samsung remain but it is still impressive considering Samsung’s notorious reputation of ignoring previous year flagships with slow generational updates.