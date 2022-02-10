Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an S Pen

Right on the money, Samsung has confirmed the amalgamation of the Galaxy Note’s unique feature and the goodness of Galaxy S. The all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra that was announced alongside the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ comes with an S Pen that promises up to 70% lower latency for a more natural way of writing on the phone’s screen.

The design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is different from its siblings and looks like an evolved Galaxy Note with a “reimagined linear, floating layout”.

It features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 1,750 nits and supports Vision Booster that keeps the screen legible, even in direct sunlight.

Just like the rest of the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor. The phone will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options along with a number of storage options like 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide, 108MP wide, and two 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3X and 10X optical zoom respectively. The front has a 40MP sensor. Galaxy S22 Ultra’s cameras come with an advanced Nightography feature that dramatically improves the phone’s low-light camera performance, supports AI to automatically enhance the captured picture and supports Expert RAW app that can be downloaded separately from Samsung’s Galaxy App store.

The phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 and improved security features with Samsung Knox. Samsung has also promised the Galaxy S22 Ultra to receive four generations of Android OS updates.

Moreover, the phone has Wi-Fi 6E, 5000mAh battery, up to 45W charging support, wireless charging, IP68 rated body and more.

Just like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale in select markets from February 25. European prices are mentioned below:

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB – 1249 euro

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 256GB – 1349 euro

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 512GB – 1449 euro

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 1TB – 1649 euro