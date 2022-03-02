Samsung expands notebook portfolio with Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2 Business

With Samsung announcing the Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, Samsung’s MWC event was an all-notebook affair. They unveiled three new Galaxy Book2 models that share five different SKUs between them.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro and the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 are similar in design and hardware except for a few changes. Also, the 360 variants support the S Pen functionality that is included in the box.

Both Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 feature an attractive ultra-portable design with a choice of three premium-looking colors. Both models further segregate in terms of screen size, which will be in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch versions. Both are powered by Windows 11 and are one of the first consumer PCs to meet Microsoft’s secure-core PC requirements.

Secured-core PCs use hardware-based security components like Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and modern CPUs along with virtualization-based security (VBS) and Windows hypervisor code integrity (HVCI) service to create a secure, hardware-isolated environment that effectively isolates memory and critical components to prevent attacks and unauthorized access to critical parts of the operating system. The Secured-core PC relies on advanced security capabilities built into modern CPUs to protect the integrity of Windows and its boot process from advanced attacks at the firmware level. Requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IT sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

Moreover, the laptops use Intel’s 12th Gen Core i5 or i7 processors based on the Intel EVO platform and features Intel Iris X (or Intel Arc in the 15-inch non-360 variant) graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD.

The displays on the Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 feature an AMOLED panel with Full HD resolution with the 360 variant boasting DCI-P3 color space to up to 120%, HDR support and peak brightness of 500 nits.

There’s a Full HD webcam with a wide field of view support, AI noise cancellation and software improvements like Link your Phone, Samsung Multi Control, Private Share and Bixby support.

The Galaxy Book2 Business, as you’d expect, is targeted towards businesses with the support for Intel’s vPro platform that enhances laptop’s security. It will be equipped with technologies like Intel Hardware Shield Technology, Tamper Alert function along with Hardware-based Root of Trust. The notebook series will also sell without the 12th Gen vPro support in select markets.

It’s a 14-inch notebook that supports Full HD resolution, RAM support up to 64GB and storage up to 1TB. Samsung says, the notebook is optimized for video calls, thanks to its Full HD webcam and ensures optimal performance with features like Studio Mode, Auto Framing and Background Effects.

The Galaxy Book2 Business will also come with Samsung features like Samsung Account Single Sign-On, blockchain-based Private Share, SmartThings Find and Quick Share.