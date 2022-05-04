Samsung UFS 4.0 storage solution promises speeds up to 4200MB/s

Samsung has just confirmed their UFS 4.0 storage solution has received JEDEC board of director approval. This means the solution that will make its way in smartphones and other mobile devices in the near future adheres to JEDEC’s standard specification and along with Samsung’s improvements, their UFS 4.0 will boast some serious speed and power efficiency.

The UFS 4.0 will offer 23.2Gbps per lane of bandwidth, which is double compared to UFS 3.1, potentially making it the perfect storage solution for new-age devices that capitalizes on massive data processing for 5G applications, automotive, VR and AR.

When it comes to speed, coupled with Samsung’s 7th-generation V-NAND and a proprietary controller, UFS 4.0 storage will deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 4,200MB/s and up to 2,800MB/s respectively. Moreover, UFS 4.0 is said to be a 46% improvement in terms of power efficiency compared to the previous generation.

Samsung expects to begin mass production of its UFS 4.0 storage solution from Q3 2022 in storage capacities going up to 1TB.