Select devs can test Matter-compatible products with SmartThings

Samsung announced support for the Matter IoT protocol with SmartThings at the SDC 2021 and as part of that development, they have now announced a Partner Early Access Program for a handful of companies.

Companies like Aeotec, Aqara, Eve Systems, Leedarson, Nanoleaf, Netatmo, Sengled, Wemo, WiZ, and Yale will now be able to test their devices for Matter interoperability with Hub-enabled devices and SmartThings integration. Samsung says partners can even use the SmartThings app for the onboarding process for a quicker and easier setup.

Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones and tablets, TVs, and Family Hub appliances will support the Matter standard through the integration of the SmartThings hub that will allow users to enjoy these connected smart devices without needing a separate hub.

Matter is an industry-standard for IoT devices created by more than 180 companies that aim to bring interoperability across devices and flexibility where a customer can pair smart products from different brands and still work seamlessly.