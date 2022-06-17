Samsung Wallet integrates Pay and Pass services into one

Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass used to exist as two separate services but starting today, they have combined both with the launch of Samsung Wallet. The Samsung Wallet aims to be the one secure solution for Samsung users’ digital keys, boarding passes, identification cards, etc.

The service will not only enable one-swipe access to payment and membership cards but will also enable users to store their boarding passes (Korean Air for now) or use it as a digital key to unlock select car models from BMW, Genesis and Hyundai. Moreover, Samsung Wallet will also allow users to check their cryptocurrency portfolio across various exchanges and later this year, bring support for official IDs like driver’s license and student IDs.

Protected by Samsung Knox, the company claims all the data stored on the Samsung Wallet app are stored in an embedded Secure Element, making it safe from hacking.

The service is available only in six markets — France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US and can open the Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass app to migrate to Samsung Wallet.