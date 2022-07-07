Samsung releases Earnings Guidance for Q2 2022

Right on time, Samsung has announced its earnings guidance for the recently concluded second quarter. Based on the K-IFRS estimates, Samsung expects the consolidated sales to be around 77 trillion Korean won and an operating profit of about 14 trillion Korean won.

These figures are certainly a good sign for the Korean company as we can see over 20 percent increase in sales or about 10 percent in net profit, when you compare the estimated figures with the reported ones year-on-year (YoY).

Samsung will report exact numbers and will throw a little more insight on how the things will fare in the current quarter later this month.