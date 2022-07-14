Samsung develops 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM for Graphics Cards

Samsung has confirmed that they have begun sampling of its 16Gb GDDR6 DRAM that feature fast 24Gbps processing speeds. Samsung says this memory will power the next-generation of high-end graphics cards that will be used in PCs, game consoles, artificial intelligence-based applications and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

The GDDR6 DRAM is built on Samsung’s third-generation 10nm process with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology and features an innovative circuit design with a highly advanced insulating material (High-K Metal Gate; HKMG) to minimize current leakage. Samsung’s 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAMs promise 30% faster speeds than the 18Gbps product and when integrated into a premium graphics card, it can transfer up to 1.1-terabytes (TB) of data, or about 275 Full HD movies, in just one second.

Samsung’s new GDDR6 DRAMs are also power efficient, thanks to the dynamic voltage switching (DVS) technology that adjusts the operating voltage depending on performance requirements. Samsung will also provide 20Gbps and 16Gbps versions with approximately 20% higher power efficiency at 1.1V.

Samsung plans to commercialize the DRAM to sync with the GPU launches. So perhaps, Nvidia’s 4090 series?