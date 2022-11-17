Samsung wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards

Just like every year, Samsung has announced that many of its products have won the CES 2023 Innovation Awards. The Innovation Awards are given before the commencement of CES, which happens annually in Las Vegas. This year’s products range across different categories and have been awarded based on innovation, design and engineering.

The winning products include Samsung’s S3B512C Security Chip, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung Wallet and more.

You can check out the full list here.

CES 2023 will take place from January 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with a deeper focus on sustainability.