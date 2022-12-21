Samsung develops 12nm-class process-based DDR5 RAM

Samsung has developed a 16-gigabit (Gb) DDR5 RAM based on the 12nm-class process. While wider consumer availability seems to be sometime away, Samsung says the new RAM is perfect for next-generation computing, data centers and AI applications and has even completed a compatibility product evaluation with AMD and mass production slated 2023.

The new RAM takes advantage of the high-κ material that increases cell capacitance along with proprietary design technology to improve critical circuit characteristics. Furthermore, with the complex extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, it boasts the industry’s highest die density or about 20 percent gain in wafer productivity.

Samsung says the new RAM can potentially reach speeds of up to 7.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) that can process two 30GB UHD movies in just one second while being super power efficient which consumes up to 23 percent less power than the previous RAM.