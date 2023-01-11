Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy S phones on Feb 1

Right on cue, Samsung has confirmed the arrival of the new Galaxy S series devices. The event will be held in-person for the first time after the pandemic in San Francisco. They will announce the new Galaxy S phones with improved performance and battery life. On the camera front, it seems Samsung will focus on improving low-light photography, resolution and zoom.

While we’ll have to wait for Samsung to confirm the exact features of the upcoming series, Samsung has started accepting pre-reservations. If you are in India, you can pay Rs. 1,999 right now that will get you extra benefits worth Rs. 5,000.