Samsung unveils the Galaxy S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra

Samsung has announced the new trio under its flagship Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra and as you’d expect, Samsung promises these new phones offer better performance and features than the previous generation. The star of the lineup is the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its powerful camera and it’s evident what Samsung’s focus is this year.

The 234g Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that can pixel bin images to create a high-resolution and a detailed photo at multiple resolutions. It also comes with improved Nightography and with an AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm, the phone can take good-quality pictures in any lighting conditions. Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra supports doubled optical image stabilizer (OIS), up to 8K video recording and 360 Audio recording feature on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Rest of the camera setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom, 10MP telephoto with 10X optical zoom and a 12MP front camera for selfies. For the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+, the front camera is the same but the rear is a triple camera setup with 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide and 10MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom. Additionally, Samsung has revamped the camera design and tweaked the UI.

On the display front, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X display whereas the Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ and S23+ with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. All devices have an IP68-rated design, run Android 13 with One UI 5.1 and are powered by Qualcomm’s customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage options while the remaining two Galaxy S23s max out at 8GB and up to 512GB storage.

The phones will go on sale from Feb 17 in India and if you’re interested, Samsung is pre-booking the devices with some interesting offers. The India price of the Galaxy S23 variants are as under.