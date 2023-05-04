300 Million ‘Find Nodes’ help you search with SmartThings Find

Samsung’s SmartThings Find service is experiencing explosive growth as the company confirmed to have 300 million registered and opted-in devices aka the find nodes. It reached 300 million nodes in just 10 months after Samsung announced the 100 million landmark announced in July last year and this means, more the opted-in devices working as nodes, the better the chances of locating the device.

SmartThings Find helps to locate Samsung Galaxy smartphones, tablets, watches, earbuds and even the Galaxy SmartTag or SmartTag+ that can be attached to things like keys or luggage.

We’re thrilled to witness this fast growth in SmartThings Find. Our connected device ecosystem enables many new possibilities and meaningful benefits, such as alleviating the stress of misplacing a device and ensuring the safety of belongings. With the benefits SmartThings Find provides, we also are deeply committed to the safe and secure use of these technologies. SmartThings Find incorporates enhanced security and privacy features to protect user data and also guard against misuse, and we also are working with the wider industry to support specifications and standards that further enhance security. Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics

Despite a number of devices working together to search and locate, Samsung emphasises on the handling of the data. All the sensitive data is safeguarded by encrypting and storing on Samsung Knox. Moreover, a device’s location data is only shared with other people with the user’s permission with the ID of each device changing every 15 minutes.

There’s also an option to search for unknown tags nearby and mark them as safe or unsafe while Galaxy users get an additional layer of anti-stalking security that notifies the user if an unknown SmartTag is following them.

Samsung SmartThings