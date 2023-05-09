Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification on the Galaxy Watch

Samsung has confirmed that the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature for the Galaxy Watch has received clearance from the FDA. Cardiovascular disease is said to be one of the leading causes of death and AFib, and the IHRN feature will help Galaxy Watch wearers a way to know if they need to get themselves checked.

It uses Samsung’s BioActive sensor on the Galaxy Watch and in addition to the on-demand ECG recording and HR Alert function, the new IHRN feature gives Galaxy Watch users to monitor another aspect of their health.

Once activated, it will check for irregular heart rhythms in the background and if the watch detects the measurements are irregular, it will send a notification to the user of a potential AFib activity, prompting them to take an ECG for a more accurate measurement.

The IHRN feature will be available on Galaxy Watch running One UI 5 Watch later this year.