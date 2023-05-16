Samsung unveils a Windows OS-powered Kiosk

Targeted at businesses, Samsung has updated its award-winning Samsung Kiosk device. The KMC-W is a kiosk that runs Windows OS, giving improved software compatibility for the food and beverage, retail, travel and healthcare industries.

This particular kiosk is meant for self-service applications as it has a large 24-inch display along with a shatterproof film and UL-certified antimicrobial coating. It runs Windows 10 IoT Enterprise OS and is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3, i5 or Celeron 6305E processors along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Samsung says the KMC-W can be affixed to a countertop or a wall mount or can be placed on a stand, giving full flexibility to businesses.

The KMC-W Samsung Kiosk model is currently available for purchase in more than 35 countries across Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia, Southwest Asia and the Middle East.

