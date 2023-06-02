Samsung may plan the next Unpacked event in South Korea

Samsung’s second Unpacked event in 2023 could be held in its home country, South Korea. Admittedly, it’s not a direct admission and interpret as you wish but Lee Young-hee, president of the Global Marketing Center for Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) division said “Seoul is meaningful and important”.

It can mean many things but Yonhap News has a solid track record and is the leading South Korean news agency.

Samsung holds biannual Unpacked events – one at the start of the year, just around MWC to announce the Galaxy S devices and another in the second half in and around August for its foldable devices. This year, it is rumoured that Samsung may announce the new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices in July.