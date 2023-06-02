Sammy Hub

Samsung may plan the next Unpacked event in South Korea

TM Roh unveiling Galaxy S23 series

Samsung’s second Unpacked event in 2023 could be held in its home country, South Korea. Admittedly, it’s not a direct admission and interpret as you wish but Lee Young-hee, president of the Global Marketing Center for Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) division said “Seoul is meaningful and important”.

It can mean many things but Yonhap News has a solid track record and is the leading South Korean news agency.

Samsung holds biannual Unpacked events – one at the start of the year, just around MWC to announce the Galaxy S devices and another in the second half in and around August for its foldable devices. This year, it is rumoured that Samsung may announce the new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices in July.

