Samsung to host its Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea on 26 July



Come July 26 and Samsung will unveil new Galaxy devices at their Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea. The excerpt from their page below states that the new Galaxy Flip 5 will also be announced. The theme for the event will be culture and vision.

A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives. It’s going to make you want to Join the flip side.

Find out more by joining Samsung Electronics on July 26 as we host the very first Unpacked in Seoul, Korea, a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation. The event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 8:00 p.m. KST, 7:00 a.m. ET, 4:00 a.m. PT, and 12:00 p.m. BST.