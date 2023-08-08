Samsung F34 5G comes to India with ‘No Shake Camera’

Samsung continues to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the all-new F34 5G. The phone is yet another run-of-the-mill device from the Samsung portfolio with its known design but the phone claims to have a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera that with the help of AI, will allow customers to click clear, focused photos caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. The camera setup also includes an 8MP 120-degree Ultrawide lens and a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Rounding up the spec sheet is the 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 5 and Vision Booster tech that jacks up the peak brightness to 1000 nits, Exynos 1280 5nm processor, 6 or 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Dolby Atmos support, Samsung Wallet and Samsung Knox support and 6000mAh battery and support for 25W fast-charging.

The Galaxy F34 5G will go on sale this week from August 11 in Electric Black and Mystic Green on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail stores at a price of Rs. 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 8+128GB, which includes Rs. 2,000 instant discount offer from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

