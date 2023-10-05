Galaxy SmartTag2 features an improved design, better battery life

Samsung has upgraded its SmartTag lineup with the new Galaxy SmartTag2. Slated to be available from October 11, the Galaxy SmartTag2 comes with an improved ring-shaped design that has a large metal loop making it easier to attach to clips and keyrings. In addition, the Galaxy SmartTag2 is also IP67 rated, which means it will continue to work against water or dust ingress.

Samsung has improved the tracker with the all-new Lost Mode that allows the finder to scan the tag and read owner’s contact information. It also has an improved Compass View feature that shows the direction and distance of the SmartTag2 when the user is trying to find it on a UWB-supported Galaxy smartphone.

There’s also a Power Saving Mode that lets the Galaxy SmartTag2 work continuously for up to 700 days. The regular mode battery has also been improved to work up to 500 days.

Samsung reiterates Galaxy SmartTag2’s security and privacy with the user data being encrypted by SmartThings Find and even alerts Samsung Galaxy users if any unknown tag is being used for unauthorized tracking.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 releases on October 11 for $30.