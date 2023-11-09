Sammy Hub

Samsung will release Galaxy AI early next year, in time for Galaxy S24

Artificial Intelligence or AI is the buzzword right now and Samsung is the latest company to join the AI bandwagon. After announcing its Gen AI solution, Gauss, the company has confirmed that its Galaxy smartphones are about to get smarter with the integrated Galaxy AI.

Samsung Galaxy AI will have the ability to live translate conversations

While the actual applications in a mobile device are yet to be seen, Samsung says the comprehensive Galaxy AI is a mobile AI experience and will be powered by both on-device AI developed by them and cloud-based AI that will take advantage of data sets from other AI partners.

One sensible example of the Galaxy AI is to translate calls in real-time. AI Live Translate Call will be natively integrated into the call app, allowing users to listen or read audio and text translations of the conversation over the call.

Samsung expects to bring the Galaxy AI sometime early next year, presumably, in time for the Galaxy S24 series launch.

