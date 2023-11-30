Refreshed Samsung TV Plus Update Focuses on Speed, Improved Discovery

Samsung’s free ad-supported TV service aka Samsung TV Plus has been updated with a new UI that will ultimately improve and elevate the user experience. Samsung says the new UI is redesigned to make content discovery easier and faster.

The home screen now provides a content overview, in addition to popular titles and recently watched content. The updated UI also adds new categories on the left side of the home screen to include sections such as Live TV, Movies/TV Shows, Music, Kids and Settings, and region-specific tabs depending on the region. For instance, US, Australia, New Zealand will find a Music tab whereas India will have a Kids and a News tab on the side.

The update brings larger UI elements to improve the browsing experience and expands the Video on Demand (VOD) offerings and features of Samsung TV Plus.

The update has been applied to over 2500+ channels across 24 regions where Samsung TV Plus is available.