Samsung to unveil Galaxy A 2020 device on 12 December



Samsung’s official YouTube channel in Vietnam is promoting the launch of the upcoming Galaxy A-series 2020 phone. Samsung’s early unveiling plan means that the Korean smartphone manufacturer wants to capture the mid-segment market with new models in the A-series. As one can see in the video, the phone will focus on photography, going by the number of cameras these days on the phone, we expect that the Galaxy A 2020 will feature 3-cameras at the rear with the primary camera being 108-megapixel. It will also come with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens.

As you can see in the picture, the Galaxy A 2020 looks like the Note10 with a center hole-in-display camera and has a bezel-less design. Since the phone will be launching 12 December 2019, it will be the first A-series 2020 device to come out before the Galaxy S11 that Samsung might announce in February 2020.

Watch the promo video below



