Samsung Galaxy M55 launched with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor



Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy M55 5G, its newest addition to the M series lineup, in India as promised. Featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, the M55 now runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G comes in three variants, 8+128GB, 8+256B and 12+256GB. The phones comes with 50-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra wide camera and 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is 50-megapixel. It can record videos up to 4K at 30fps.

Running on Android 14 with One UI 6, Samsung will provide four generations of Android updates and five years of security updates. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is equipped with Samsung Knox Vault, introducing a hardware-based security solution to the M series for the first time.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, a first for the M series. However, it’s worth noting that the phone doesn’t include a charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 is offered in Denim Black and Light Green color options, with pricing starting at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs. 32,999 for the top-tier 12GB+256GB configuration.

Available for purchase now, the device can be found on Amazon.in and the Samsung India online store. Customers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 2000 on all leading banks’ Credit/Debit Cards EMI and full payment, effectively bringing the starting price down to Rs. 24,999.