Samsung today announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2024 and the quarter seems to have ended positively for the Korean giant. According to the guidance, Samsung’s consolidated sales reached approximately 71 trillion Korean won and operating profit up to 6.6 trillion Korean won.

These estimates based on K-IFRS beat the previous quarter’s operating profits by more than two times and quarter-on-quarter figures by 10 times, thanks to a surge in chip demand.

Samsung will release the final figure later this month.