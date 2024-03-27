Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) to be launched with S Pen

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 version. Equipped with the S Pen and boasting dependable performance capabilities, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is targeted at students, young professionals, and families alike.

Enhancing note-taking productivity, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite streamlines the process of capturing ideas. Bundled with an S Pen designed for prolonged comfort, users can seamlessly write or draw, whether sketching in Samsung Notes or jotting down thoughts, all without unlocking

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite seamlessly integrates with Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Buds FE, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across multiple devices.

Boasting a chic design, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) sports a premium metallic finish available in three appealing colors: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Compact and lightweight for enhanced portability, weighing merely 465g for the Wi-Fi version or 467g with LTE, the tablet features an expansive 10.4-inch screen and slim, symmetrical 9mm bezels, providing an immersive viewing experience.

The front camera is 5-megaxpiel and the rear camera is 8-megapixel. It comes with 4GB RAM and storage option of 64GB and 128GB with support of microSD card up to 1TB.

In addition to its productivity and entertainment features, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) claims a battery life of up to 14 hours of continuous video playback. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be available starting March 28.