Samsung unveils industry’s fastest LPDDR5X DRAM for AI applications

Samsung Electronics has announced the industry’s first LPDDR5X DRAM, boasting unparalleled features with 25% higher performance, 30% increased capacity, and 25% improved power efficiency.

Utilizing its cutting-edge 12 nanometer (nm)-class process technology, Samsung has achieved the smallest chip size in the LPDDR lineup, reinforcing its position as a leader in the low-power DRAM market.

As AI applications proliferate, the importance of on-device AI, facilitating direct processing on devices, has surged. This underscores the necessity for low-power, high-performance LPDDR memory.

Samsung’s 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X offers a significant boost in performance and capacity, improving by over 25% and 30% respectively compared to its predecessor. It also extends the single package capacity of mobile DRAM up to 32GB, making it an ideal choice for the high-performance, high-capacity, and low-power demands of the on-device AI era.

The LPDDR5X features advanced power-saving technologies, including optimized power variation that adjusts power based on workload and expanded low-power mode intervals. These innovations enhance power efficiency by 25% compared to the previous generation, enabling mobile devices to offer extended battery life and helping servers reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO) by cutting energy consumption during data processing.

Mass production of the 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X is slated to commence in the second half of the year, following rigorous verification with mobile application processor (AP) and mobile device manufacturers.