Samsung launches Galaxy Book4 in India

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book4 for the Indian market. The laptop features a metal body and comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and a choice of two colours – Gray & Silver.

The notebook is powered by Intel’s Core 5 120U or Core 7 150U processors, 8 or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an RJ45 port, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Windows 11 Home out of the box.

The laptop boasts an AI-Powered Photo Remaster tool that lets users touch up photos while making edits such as removing unwanted light and shade.

The Galaxy Book4 with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 74,990 whereas the 16GB variant costs Rs. 79,990. Customers can also avail bank cashback of Rs. 5,000 or upgrade bonus of Rs. 4,000.

