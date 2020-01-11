Samsung introduces Odyssey gaming monitors

Samsung already has its Odyssey line of gaming laptops, PCs and VR devices and now it is expanding to include gaming monitors, too. The all-new Odyssey G7 and G9 feature ultra-wide, 1000R-curvature screen, 1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. The G7 comes in 27-inch and 32-inch screen size, wheres the G9 comes in 49-inch screen size.

As per Samsung, the Visual Display Business team designed these monitors considering the needs and interests of the gamers. Samsung also asked feedback of professional gamers while designing the same. For instance, many pro gamers consider a gaming monitor’s stand to be a very important design consideration. This is because often times, when gaming, they require a large space to move their mouse, and a wide monitor stand may get in their way. It’s also important that the monitor stand does not prevent them from placing their keyboard in a comfortable position. To address these inconveniences, the team carefully calibrated the angle of the Odyssey G7’s stand to enable users to comfortably position their keyboard and move their mouse freely. Users can also easily swivel, tilt and adjust the height of both the Odyssey G7 and G9 to accommodate their posture and eye level. The G9 also features appealing design with Infinity Core Lighting on its rear.

The market for gaming monitors is estimated to grow from roughly 7.8 million units in 2019 to 12.2 million by 2023, as per IDC. In future, Samsung will continue to lead innovation in the market by offering gamers monitor designs that put their needs first.