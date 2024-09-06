Samsung launches 2024 Crystal 4K Dynamic TV in India with advanced features

Samsung has introduced its latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV series to the Indian market. The new lineup, starts at Rs. 41,990, and is powered by Crystal Processor 4K. The TV offers 4K upscaling technology that enhances lower resolution content to near-4K quality. The Dynamic Crystal Colour technology provides a wider range of one billion shades for more vivid and lifelike pictures, while the Air Slim Design ensures a sleek profile that blends seamlessly with modern home decor.

The TV supports both Bixby and Amazon Alexa through its Multi Voice Assistant feature, enabling convenient voice control. Samsung has also prioritized security with Knox protection for user data and services. Audio enhancements include Q-Symphony, which allows TV speakers and soundbar to work simultaneously, and OTS Lite, delivering 3D sound by tracking on-screen movement. The HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology further enhances picture quality with richer darks and brighter lights.

Additionally, the TV comes with Samsung TV Plus, offering free access to over 300 channels in India. An eco-friendly SolarCell Remote, which charges using light and eliminates the need for disposable batteries. Available in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, the 2024 Crystal 4K Dynamic TV starts at Rs. 41,990 and can be purchased from Samsung’s official online store and exclusively on Amazon.in. A