

Samsung India started pre-reservations for the Galaxy Ring in India. The Galaxy Ring, which fits like a traditional ring, includes Galaxy AI features and sensors. It has a titanium finish for durability and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, with a 10ATM rating for water depths of up to 100 meters.

Customers can pre-reserve their Galaxy Ring by paying Rs. 1,999 on Samsung.com, select retail stores, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com.

Those who pre-reserve will receive a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs. 4,999 upon purchase. The Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes, from size 5 to size 13. It weighs 2.3 grams for size 5, with a 7.0 mm width, and offers up to 7 days of battery life. The Galaxy Ring, powered by Samsung’s Health AI, tracks energy levels, sleep stages, activity, heart rate, and stress levels, providing personalized coaching and insights. It integrates with other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem and includes 24/7 health tracking, gesture controls, and Smart Find.