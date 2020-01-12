Samsung intros the Galaxy XCover Pro in US for $500

Rugged and enterprise-friendly phones are often bulky and it seems Samsung is trying to buck the trend with the Galaxy XCover Pro. Galaxy XCover Pro boasts a rugged yet stylish design that is built for the field but well-designed to be used even in a “customer-facing” setting. The Galaxy XCover Pro’s thickness is just under 10mm and weighs 218g, making it at par with some of the consumer-centric devices. However, the Galaxy XCover Pro earns its rugged cred with the IP68 certification for dust and water protection, drop protection of up to 1.5m and MIL-STD 810G certified for its protection against extreme altitude, humidity, and other severe environmental conditions. The phone even comes with two programmable keys.

When it comes to the hardware, the Galaxy XCover Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with enhanced touchscreen sensitivity and glove mode. It is powered by a 2GHz Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory with microSD card support up to 512MB RAM and removable 4050mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Additionally, the Android 10 running phone comes with dual camera setup at the back with a 25MP and 8MP sensor and a 13MP front-facing camera.

The phone will be released before the first half of this year for $499.99 and will be available as an Enterprise Edition that ensures two years of availability and four years of security updates, ensuring businesses its continued support.