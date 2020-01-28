Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shows up in press pictures

The only thing that will remain for the Unpacked event to reveal will be the pricing and availability it seems. After a detailed leak of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 series, a new leak shows off Samsung’s second foldable phone in all its glory. Behold the Galaxy Z Flip. Thanks to WinFuture who have got hold off some press pictures of the phone, the Galaxy Z Flip takes a different approach to foldable phones compared to the original Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be like a clamshell phone with the main screen boasting 6.7-inches (2636×1080 FHD+) in size when fully opened. Just like flip phones, this too will have an external OLED screen measuring just 1.06-inch (300×116) that will show glanceable information like incoming calls, messages, etc.

In terms of hardware, the best will be served with the Galaxy S20 series but Galaxy Z Flip will still have respectable hardware like Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, dual 12MP main cameras and 10MP for selfies.

