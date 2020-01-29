Samsung unveils A51 for the Indian market

Samsung has gone on a launching spree in the Indian market and the latest device to join the line is the Galaxy A51. Created for Gen Z, this mid-range phone is the first Galaxy A phone to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display.

The Galaxy A51 is powered by 10nm Exynos 9611 processor and sells in two RAM configurations of 6GB and 8GB with 128GB internal storage. The phone has a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48MP main sensor along with 5MP depth, 5MP macro and 12MP ultra-wide whereas the front has a 32MP sensor to handle selfies.

Rounding up the specs sheet is 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, microSD card support and Samsung services like Samsung Pay and Knox.

The phone will start selling in India from January 31 for Rs. 23,999 for the 6/128GB variant.