Samsung announces the Galaxy A71 in India

Samsung seems to be back to its old ways by launching many devices and seeing what sticks. The latest launch is their Galaxy A71 in the A-series and it’s the most premium A-series one can get. The phone follows its recently announced Galaxy A51 and features a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus technology with Full HD+ (1080×2400) resolution support and Snapdragon 730 processor, 8GB RAM. There’s 128GB internal storage that is expandable to up to 512GB, 4500mAh battery complemented with 25W fast charging and quad-camera setup with a 64MP sensor taking up the role of the main sensor followed by a 5MP depth, 5MP macro and 12MP ultra-wide. The front-facing camera is 32MP for high-resolution selfies.

The phone runs the latest version of Android and comes with Samsung innovations like Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox and intelligent features like Smart Crop, Finder, AR Doodle and more.

The Galaxy A71 will be available from February 24 for Rs. 29,999 in Prism Crush Silver, Blue and Black colours.